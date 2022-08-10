MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — HOLA Lakeway’s Festival Internacional de Comida or International Food Festival is happening later this month. The Hamblen County-based nonprofit holds the festival of multinational foods and vendors each year to celebrate the diverse cultures of the area.

Data from the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau indicates 14.7% of the Hamblen County population identifies as Hispanic/Latino contributing to the local economy, and there are others from around the world who bring their cultures and contributions to the area.

This diversity will be reflected at the International Food Festival, which is happening Saturday, Aug. 27. HOLA Lakeways says food vendors from Australia, Federated States of Micronesia, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Pakistan, Puerto Rico, Thailand, United States, and Venezuela will be there along with various crafts vendors.

“HOLA’s goal for the festival has always been to create an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the Lakeway Area’s rich and diverse culture,” the group states on its Facebook page. “We hope to see you on August 27th. Come hungry and ready to have fun!!”

The festival’s cultural offerings are made possible through a generous grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

HOLA Lakeway’s International Food Festival is Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Morristown Farmers Market & Downtown Green, which is located at:

130 W. Morris Blvd.

Morristown, TN 37813

There will also be live music and dancing – such as bailes tradicionales – along with the international foods.