MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement asking the public for any information following a shooting in North Morristown on Saturday morning.

According to Morristown Police, officers responded to Five Point Mobile Home Park on Brights Pike Road before 1 a.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.

Officers found 35-year-old Francisco Suarez on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. They also found 26-year-old Julio Torres who was found dead in his vehicle outside of his residence.

Suarez is currently at the hospital.

Both men worked for the same construction company and lived at Five Point, Morristown Police said in the news release.

Investigators are asking the public to check home surveillance camera videos for any suspects and/or vehicles.

Anyone having any information about this incident is urged to contact police. Information can be reported anonymously anytime at 423-585-1833 or call Morristown Police’s dispatch center 24/7 at 423-585-2701.