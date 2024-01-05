MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — New photos shared by the City of Morristown show how a police drone was able to help firefighters keep the fire that destroyed the Parks-Belk building from spreading to other buildings.

Earlier this week, WATE’s Molly O’Brien spoke with Morristown Fire Marshal Billy Hale, who explained that a drone’s thermal imaging helped firefighters direct water toward hot spots on a wall toward another building.

“Every time an adjacent building got a hot spot against a wall, we were able to direct our fire stream to where that was through thermal imaging of the drone,” Hale said.

On Friday, the city shared photos on Facebook that show what Morristown Police Department members were able to see from the drone’s vantage point.

Thermal drone imaging of the fire that destroyed the Parks-Belk building in downtown Morristown. (City of Morristown)

Thermal drone imaging of the fire that destroyed the Parks-Belk building in downtown Morristown. (City of Morristown)

A drone photo of the fire that destroyed the Parks-Belk building in downtown Morristown. (City of Morristown)

A drone photo of after the fire that destroyed the Parks-Belk building in downtown Morristown. (City of Morristown)

According to the city, two Drone Unit members used the drone to see where the fire was spreading and notified firefighters where to move their attacks, a strategy that helped keep the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

“This teamwork between the Morristown Fire Department and Police Department prevented this tragedy from escalating and saved neighboring historical properties. Thank you to the City crews for putting these technical skills into action, and thank you to the citizens of Morristown for your commitment and investment in resources and technology like this that bolsters the efforts of our emergency responders!” The city wrote on Facebook.

Morristown Police Department’s 5-member Drone Unit was started in 2019 and utilizes drone technology that assists law enforcement in search and rescue efforts, criminal apprehension, traffic and crime scene processing, and public event monitoring.

A Michigan man was charged with arson, reckless endangerment, burglary, and vandalism in the fire that happened late Tuesday night that left the building, valued at more than $250,000, a total loss. One fireman suffered a dislocated shoulder and multiple residents in the buildings near the fire were evacuated.