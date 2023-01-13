MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have the cutest stuffed animal? The city of Morristown’s Park and Recreation Department is working to find out with their annual stuffed animal pageant.

The pageant will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 26 at the Talley Ward Recreation Center on James Street. Children 12 and younger are invited to enter their favorite stuffed animal into more than 20 categories. Stuffed animals can earn prize ribbons for being the most colorful, having school spirit, looking like their owner, and being bigger than their owner. Each child can only enter one stuffed animal.

“Children attending this once-a-year event in the past have had their moment in the spotlight. Some have been featured in newspaper articles, on tv evening and morning news, and event commercials on social media. One child from previous years gave the grand prize to a child that didn’t have a stuffed animal of their own,” wrote the city in a release about the event.

To choose the grand prize winner, judges will count all the points in each category to award the grand prize. The year’s prize is a $25 gift card to Pizza Plus, who’s sponsoring the event. Each child will also be given a participation certificate, with either their name or their stuffed animal’s name.

The pageant is free to enter and children can register on-site. For more information about the Stuffed Animal Pageant, call (865)586-0280.