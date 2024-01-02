MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The challenges of being a single parent can sometimes derail childhood dreams, but one East Tennessee woman is looking to change that narrative.

Savannah Edmonds is native to the region and has been a fitness fanatic for several years, but couldn’t quite get herself to pursue that as a full-time career.

“If we’re not careful, we’ll run out of time and there won’t be any time left to do what we enjoy doing,” Edmonds told WATE.

That is the motivation she used five years ago when her mother died unexpectedly of a heart attack to take a risk.

“Whenever she passed, that’s when I took the leap of faith and I was like, I’ve got to do it. If I don’t do it now, then I’m never going to do it,” Edmonds said. “I’m going to wake up and be 45 years old and just work dead end jobs, and I wasn’t happy working those jobs.”

Edmonds said that her mom always encouraged her to follow her dreams as kid, so she decided to quit her job at a bank and parlay her passion for physical fitness into a thriving business despite others questioning if people would support her.

“What if they do? I feel like so many people lack self and that’s something that my mom beat inside of us when we were kids, where she literally made us believe that we can do anything,” Edmonds said. “So once I took the leap of faith, I was like it’s go time.”

The time came as she was raising her son as a single mom. Edmonds said that she no longer has time to rest as she teaches classes, focuses on her own fitness and produces a clothing line.

“You don’t have a choice, you got to do it. I tell people all the time, I can’t encourage my son to go after his dreams if I’m not living that,” Edmonds said. “I have to encourage him to go after it and this is living proof.”

Edmonds has garnered followings from the likes of celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Kevin Durant and rapper The Game. As she continues to gain more and more prominence on social media, she wants people to know just how much work goes into her daily life.

“They’ve not seen what it’s took for me to get here,” Edmonds said. “That’s losing my mom, raising a little boy all by myself and it put a fire inside of me.”

Aside from inspiring those with a passion for fitness to chase their goals, Edmonds said that she has a goal of encouraging all single parents to go after their dreams.

“I feel like we put limitations on ourselves as single parents and there’s nothing that we can not do,” Edmonds said. “If you believe in yourself, you can truly do anything.”

For those interested in joining SavFit, Edmonds said that you can visit her Facebook, Instagram or Tik Tok pages. Classes are also available via Zoom.