TALBOTT, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after law enforcement says he called claiming to have shot his wife on Saturday, according to the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Marie Street in Talbott around 6:56 p.m. after Charles Barbely called dispatch.

When arriving at the scene, deputies found Charles Barbely and witnessed him lay a handgun on his porch, Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies found an unresponsive female, identified as Mickey Barbely, inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charles Barbely was arrested and taken into Hamblen County Jail.