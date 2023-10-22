KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault following a shooting in downtown Morristown early Sunday, Oct. 22, according to the Morristown Police Department.

Police reported that Carl Antonio Davis, Jr., 27, of Morristown is suspected of shooting Jordan Suiter, 28, behind 142 West Main Street. The two had allegedly been arguing at a party in the building.

Suiter was flown to UT Medical Center. MPD said his injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.

Another man at the scene was charged with Public Intoxication according to MPD.