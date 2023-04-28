KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since April 19 after she left a hospital.

Investigators are searching for Chastity Marie Lucas, 33, who left the hospital in Morristown against medical advice over a week ago. Police said she has not been seen or heard from by her family since then. A press release added that investigators and her family are concerned for her safety.

Chastity Marie Lucas. (Morristown Police Department)

Lucas is a white female, approximately 5’5″ and 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say anyone with information concerning Lucas’ whereabouts should contact the Morristown Police immediately through the dispatch center at (423) 585-2701

