MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society shared that it is now caring for 17 chihuahuas that police found in a storage unit in Hamblen County.

“They are ranging from male, female, different ages, newborns, to one- or two-year-old seniors. There’s a different variety of issues going on. Hair loss, you have mothers who have given birth that need to be seen, fleas, flea dust on them, they also have issues with their eyes,” said Stephanie Garza, executive director of the humane society.

The dogs are now being fostered while an investigation is underway.

“We’ve gotten an influx of calls for these chihuahuas which we are so grateful for, but of course, they are not available right now until the case is complete,” Garza explained. “If they will be available, we will post it on our Facebook page, but we do have a ton of other animals that are awaiting their forever homes for the holidays.”

Rescued Chihuahua (Photo via Morristown Hamblen Humane Society)

Morristown Hamblen Humane Society is not able to take in any more animals at this time due to this case.

“We have about 25 large dogs and then we have about 40 cats and kittens,” Garza said. “So we are at full capacity.”

Garza said right now they need donations such as blankets and puppy pads.

“We’ve had the community step up. We are so thankful and grateful for all of the community members who have donated monetarily, that have donated newspapers, pads, and food. We could always use food, especially since we are at full capacity,” said Garza.

She added that unfortunately, this is not the first cruelty case she’s seen and asks the community if they see something, to say something.

“It’s not something we like to see because you know, the animals are the ones that suffer but we’re just glad that they were found so we can get them the help,” said Garza.

Again, the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society is asking for donations to help with this influx of animals. To donate, click here.

The shelter is also asking people who have information on why the Chihuahuas were in a storage unit to call Hamblen County Animal Control at 423-438-7981.