MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown community is coming together to show support for a police officer after doctors found a mass on his brain.

Hunter Donahoo is a Navy veteran and former deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He’s now a patrol officer for the Morristown Police Department.

Since getting the diagnosis, Donahoo and his wife are trying to figure out their next steps. In addition to their 3-year-old daughter, his wife is 38 weeks pregnant with their second child.

“So, between her being pregnant and her about to not be in work, and then now I’m not in work right now, which Morristown’s taken great care of me, those unknowns are kind of scary on top of everything else,” he said.

Despite those unknowns, he said the overwhelming support they’ve seen from the community has eased the hard times.

“It’s been insane. People have come out of the woodwork to call, text, message, pray, offer help. I always knew I knew a lot of people, but the amount of people that’s come out of everywhere to try to help us, it’s been amazing, I couldn’t have expected this kind of support,” he said.

Donahoo is talking with doctors to schedule a surgery to remove the mass and some of his coworkers worked with the non-profit Blue Line Tennessee to start an online fundraiser to help with medical bills.

“That area’s always been supportive, you really couldn’t ask for a better group of people to be working for, coworkers, supervisors, administrators, everybody’s reached out,” Donahoo said.

They plan to perform a biopsy to test for cancer while doing the surgery.