MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — On July 3, 2022, Josh and Suzanne Beal were surrounded by family and friends celebrating the 4th of July. Josh was lighting fireworks for everyone to enjoy.

“I had an accident with a firework a year ago and it was a big moment in my life that changed a lot of things for all of us,” Josh Beal said. “Our whole family, kids, they all look at fireworks differently now.”

Josh lit a firework, and when it didn’t do anything he went back over to light it again, that’s when it exploded. Josh injured his hand and ear, and leaving pieces of shrapnel stuck in his body.

“People don’t realize like he said, it’s a financial strain, its emotional strain, it’s just a physical strain,” Suzanne Beal, Josh’s wife said.

Now a year after the accident, Josh and Suzanne are grateful for the support they have received from family and friends over the past year.

“I’m good, I’ve got about 75 to 80% motion back,” Josh said. “I just kind of did things at home on my own with the help of my wife and some of her friends helped us, but all in all I’m back to work.”

Though it has been a long road to recovery, Josh is thankful to be alive. The couple now wants to remind people of the dangers of fireworks.

“When you get in a car, you think you are coming home that day, that’s just like lighting a firework,” Josh said. “You don’t know what it’s going to do, where it’s going to go, or what’s going to happen. It’s not necessarily a thing I would tell people not to do, it’s a risk. “

Knoxville Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks says KFD typically responds to several calls involving firework-related injuries each year around the holiday.

“We will probably see some medical emergencies specifically related to firework accidents meaning people will get hurt using fireworks,” Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks says that if you do plan on lighting fireworks, it’s important to do it away from people.