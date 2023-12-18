MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department has a stern reminder for drivers after a scary situation could have turned out worse last week.

On Wednesday, Officer Aaron Davis with the Morristown Police Department was working the scene of a traffic crash on Highway 25-E when he was struck by a truck that failed to move over.

“I was staged at the end of the bridge and for the most part, I had my lights and everything going,” Davis said. “I was just sitting there.”

Davis told us he was stationed with his emergency lights activated to shield citizens and other officers.

“That’s when the vehicle struck me,” he said. “I don’t remember anything. I remember hearing the tires squealing and after then that, it was basically just a blur.”

“I took kind of a beating to the back of my head, swollen, bruised, one of my in car equipment flew off the dash and hit me in the face, skinned up my legs pretty bad,” Davis said. “I walked away with minor injuries which is pretty lucky considering the fact of the matter the vehicle hit me at a pretty high rate of speed.”

Though a scary situation, the Morristown Police Department sees this as a teachable moment to remind drivers of the state’s Move Over Law.

“If you see the vehicle they got their emergency flashers going or they got their hazard going the law states that you need to move over or attempt to move over,” Davis said. “If you can’t do that in a safe situation because sometimes you can’t dictate the situation at least slow down. It’s not to a specific amount, we like to tell people at least 10 miles under the speed limit.”

Davis said he has no ill will towards the driver that hit him and is happy they both were able to walk away from the crash.

“That driver could have not gone home that day. I could have not gone home to my family but luckily, in the end, everybody walked away from it and that’s what matters most,” Davis said.