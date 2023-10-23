KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Fire Department rescued a dog that was trapped in a deep hole on Friday evening.

On a Friday evening, Morristown Fire Engine 4 Crew responded to a call for help regarding a dog that had fallen into a deep hole. Upon arrival, the crew found the animal trapped in a sinkhole that was 12 feet deep and 10 feet wide.

Dog trapped in a sinkhole (Photo via City of Morristown)

Firefighter Austin Rutherford climbs down into a hole to rescue the dog. (Photo via City of Morristown)

Firefighter Austin Rutherford carries the dog out of the hole. (Photo via City of Morristown)

Firefighter Austin Rutherford climbed down the hole using a ladder and rescued the dog, who appeared to be in good condition. Lt. Chris Covington and engineer Terry Click also responded to the scene.

The city of Morristown expressed their gratitude and appreciation towards the firefighters for their dedication in ensuring the safety of not only the residents but also their furry friends in need.