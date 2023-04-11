KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society planning a fundraising roadblock later in the month. The shelter is need in of several repairs in addition to being “over-run” with cats and dogs.

One problem in need of repair is cracks found in a wall of the shelter.

“We have a building that we purchased almost four years ago that we’re thrilled to have but it’s much older than a lot of other buildings and it’s getting some major structural damage that is going to run us to repair about $98,000,” said Kelly Webb, chair of fundraising for the Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society. “If we don’t have a building for these animals, what good is a humane society?”

Cracks in the walls at the Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society shelter.



Kitten at the Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society

The shelter is one of many in the area to report being at full capacity.

“We have animals in pens in our hallways and offices we have more animals than we have room. We are working very, very hard on making wonderful deals to people that are looking for their forever pets. Our goal is to save them and we want them to find good homes,” said Webb.

The shelter is also looking for fosters to care for pets while they are still waiting to find a forever home. To learn more about becoming a foster, click here.

“We are so grateful for the support of our community, and events like this are crucial for us to continue providing care for our furry friends,” said Willie Santana, a director on the board of the Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society. “We hope everyone will come out and show their love for animals while helping us raise much-needed funds.”

The shelter plans to hold a roadblock, collecting money at four intersections around the area on April 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers will be at each intersection to collect donations from drivers and pedestrians. Webb said they are still looking for volunteers to help with the fundraising. To volunteer or learn more, click here. The funds raised will go to support the animals in their care.