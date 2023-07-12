MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) —More people are looking to call East Tennessee home, and Morristown is no different. However, that growth is driving up rent prices, leading more people to ask for help, according to the Ministerial Association Temporary Shelter(MATS), whose main goal is to combat homelessness.

Tonya Polidoro, the executive director of MATS, is excited about the growth the city of Morristown is experiencing.

“Morristown is just absolutely exploding with growth,” Polidoro said. “Our growth here in Morristown is just amazing.”

The city is attracting both people and businesses causing rent prices to increase.

“It has grown so much that now your one bedroom is averaging $900 to $1200 a month,” Polidoro said.

The high price tag attached to rent, has more people turning to places like MATS, according to Polidoro.

“Somebody use to be able to survive on $10 to $11 an hour, that is not the case in Morristown if you make anything less than $13 an hour you are not, that is just the bare minimum,” Polidoro said. “I have been saying for a few months I wonder if the businesses understand, the people of the hiring authority kind of understand where Morristown is right now.”

MATS offers a self-sufficiency program that helps people experiencing homelessness get back on their feet.

“We bring them in and we do budgeting with them,” Polidoro said. “We want to know what it’s going to take for you to live independently.”

MATS serves people, that some would never expect to ask for help.

“Dad lost his job, he had a really nice 401k NestEgg built, he had a really nice job,” Polidoro said. “When they pulled up I thought they were coming to donate.”

Polidoro believes Morristown is lacking houses for people with a fixed income.

“We don’t have enough income-based housing to tackle that,” Polidoro said. “We have a housing shortage for the income-based, the low-income.”

MATS success rate has increased over the past 4 years from 20% to 69%.

“They leave sustainable income not a job sustainable income something paying those bills every 30 days, housing, stable housing and they have not needed repeat services,” Polidoro said.

Polidoro hopes their success rate will be around 90% in the future.