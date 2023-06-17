MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand opening has been held for the highly anticipated 115,000 sq. ft. recreation complex in Morristown over the weekend.

The City of Morristown officially presented the new facility, Morristown Landing, on Durhand Landing Road.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. in the grand foyer of the main entrance to Morristown Landing. Although the building has been open since March 2023, others who have not seen the facility got a chance to get a first look on Saturday.

Morristown Landing has been in the works for years through research, planning and construction. The facility has an aquatics center, basketball complex, walking path, fitness center and meeting and event space.

Sports tournaments, special events, fitness classes and swimming lessons are underway for those who are interested.