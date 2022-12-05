Doyel Glenn Cockrell, 62, was reported missing after his family had not seen or heard from him since Nov. 7. Photos: Morristown Police Department

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate a missing 62-year-old man.

Doyel Glenn Cockrell, 62, was reported missing after his family had not seen or heard from him since Nov. 7. A release from Morristown Police said he was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, Tennessee.

He is described as standing 6’0″ tall, weighing 185 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair and a beard.

A release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Cockrell was last seen wearing blue jean overalls, a blue tee shirt, a baseball cap and tan shoes. There is no known direction of travel.

Anyone who may have seen Cockrell is asked to contact the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701.