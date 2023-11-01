MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown Police Department patrol officer is back on duty after deploying to the Middle East for over a year.

Officer Jason Alexander resumed his duties as a patrol officer and Spanish translator in September after a 13-month deployment in Syria, Iraq, and Kuwait. He served with the Army National Guard 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

“I am glad to be back with my family and serving the community where I call home,” Alexander said in a press release.

“We are proud of Officer Alexander and all of our personnel who have and continue to serve in the military and we are honored to have them as part of our MPD team.” Morristown Police Chief Roger Overholt

Alexander has served the Morristown Police Department since December 2019. This was his first deployment as an Army National Guard infantryman. He previously served with the U.S. Marine Corps for five years and was deployed on two occasions.