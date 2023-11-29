MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department (MPD) requests the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Alondra Moncerrat Rodriguez Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is a Hispanic female, 5’4″ and weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black/brown hair. According to her family, they have not seen her since November 26, 2023, between 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm, on Michaels Street in Morristown.

Alondra Moncerrat Rodriguez Rodriguez

Rodriguez was last seen wearing black pajama pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. According to a release from MPD, her family and the police want to confirm that she is safe.

If you have any information about Alondra’s whereabouts, please get in touch with the police at the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

