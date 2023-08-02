MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown Police K-9 is retiring after more than 7 years on the force, serving his community.

K-9 “Riot” retired on Thursday, July 20, according to a release from the Morristown Police Department.

He served the community since 2015 and will be celebrating his 10th birthday in December. Riot was trained in narcotic odor detection, area and building searches, tracking, officer protection, and criminal apprehension.

The City of Morristown said Riot had a successful career. In addition to helping Morristown Police apprehend criminals and find narcotics, his assistance was also requested by nearby local, state, and federal agencies.

K-9 Riot with partner Blake McCarter. (City of Morristown)

Morristown Police K-9 Riot shows off his protective vest and goggles. (Morristown Police Department)

K-9 Riot taking down the Grinch in December 2022. (City of Morristown)

K-9 Riot visiting Morristown-Hamblen High School West in 2022. (Morristown-Hamblen High School West)

K-9 Riot with partner Officer Blake McCarter in 2016 when they were announced as a K-9 team. (City of Morristown)

K-9 Riot with partner Officer Blake McCarter after receiving an award for building searches. (Morristown Police Department)

Riot is retiring because of his age and because of his partner’s promotion, Morristown Police said. The K-9 will be retiring at home with his partner, Detective Blake McCarter, who he has worked with since February 2016.

“Riot is looking forward to retirement by relaxing on top of his dog house when he is not running after his favorite toy or chasing chickens in the yard,” McCarter said.

K-9 Riot and McCarter remained a part of the MPD K-9 Unit until Officer Cary and his new K-9 partner were certified.

Morristown Police said Riot has won multiple awards throughout his career and has been to various community events. He may also be recognized by some as a police K-9 who visited their school or the Morristown Police Department K-9 who took down the Grinch in December 2022.