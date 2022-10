MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department is investigating what led to a woman being shot in the face.

In the early hours on Wednesday, Morristown officers were dispatched to a home on Wendy Street for a shooting, according to the department’s incident report. The officers say they found a 26-year-old woman laying on the ground in front of the home with “apparent gunshot wounds” to her face.

The homeowner was detained for further questioning, according to police.