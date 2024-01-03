MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown residents are recalling memories of the historic Parks-Belk building following a massive fire. One person has been charged with arson in relation to the fire.

Crews responded to a fire just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the 119-year-old building. They were able to contain the fire on Wednesday after fighting it for more than 12 hours. According to the city of Morristown, Jeffery Scott Cicirelli, 33, of Livonia, Michigan, has been charged with Arson, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary and Vandalism.

“The fire did go up the open stairways and the elevator shafts, to get to the roofs and it eventually just collapsed down through itself,” Billy Hale, Morristown Fire Marshal said.

Hale added that the age of the building added to the difficulty of putting out the blaze.

“The timber being soaked with oils back in the day and the years of whatever has gone on in those buildings, the remodels, and things like that there is a heavy load in there,” Hale said.

Parks-Belk Building in Morristown following fire (WATE)

Parks-Belk Building in Morristown following fire (WATE)

Parks-Belk Building in Morristown following fire (WATE)

Parks-Belk Building in Morristown following fire (WATE)

Crews continuing response Wednesday morning to the Parks-Belk building fire in downtown Morristown after it caught fire Tuesday night. (Photo: Kailee Harris/WATE)

Crews continuing response Wednesday morning to the Parks-Belk building fire in downtown Morristown after it caught fire Tuesday night. (Photo: Kailee Harris/WATE)

Crews continuing response Wednesday morning to the Parks-Belk building fire in downtown Morristown after it caught fire Tuesday night. (Photo: Kailee Harris/WATE)

Crews continuing response Wednesday morning to the Parks-Belk building fire in downtown Morristown after it caught fire Tuesday night. (Photo: Kailee Harris/WATE)

Crews continuing response Wednesday morning to the Parks-Belk building fire in downtown Morristown after it caught fire Tuesday night. (Photo: Kailee Harris/WATE)

Credit: Aaron Brown

Credit: Aaron Brown

Credit: Aaron Brown

Credit: Aaron Brown

Fire reported in downtown Morristown on Jan. 2, 2024. Photo credit: Patrick Jaynes

Melanie McKinney owns a nearby business. She was preparing for the week when she heard the sounds of glass breaking followed by sirens.

“There was at one point last night that I thought we were going to lose a whole lot more of what we lost,” McKinney said. “I’m glad that it did not spread. At one point there were flames shooting out of the top and there were huge balls of fire floating to other buildings.”

The Morristown Fire Department, with assistance from the Hamblen County Rescue Squad and the Jefferson City Fire Department, was able to contain the fire to the building. A firewall and drone were credited with helping contain the blaze in the single building.

“Every time an adjacent building got a hot spot against a wall, we were able to direct our fire stream to where that was through thermal imaging of the drone,” Hale said.

The staple in downtown Morristown now collapsed along with the years of memories inside of it.

“You see a lot of the pictures and stuff of downtown and it’s there,” Ericka Harville Goode, who owns a nearby business said. “I’ve got childhood memories of going into Parks-Belk, so really it’s sad to see that happen.”

“It breaks your heart, it breaks your heart because it’s such a wonderful building and has a lot of memories for a lot of people,” Susan Pollard said.

The building was vacant and set to be renovated.

“Make it really nice and that would have increased the value of a lot of buildings down here,” McKinney said. “It would have increased the popularity of downtown and so I hate to think of that not happening now.”

At this time, there are no known fatalities or serious injuries, however, one firefighter sustained a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. MPD is asking anyone with information to come forward.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.