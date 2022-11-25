MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The former marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel.

“I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said.

Right now, Toombs is searching for her 2021 Nissan Frontier as far as she can go on foot.

“I have to walk. There’s no way I can afford the transportation around here.” Toombs said. “It’s not right. For the people who are laughing, I pray they don’t have anything like this happen to them.”

The loss of her truck is causing a lot of unnecessary problems for Toombs and her family. It’s even making her wonder how she will take her daughter to school.

“Matter of fact I’ve got an appointment at 10:30 on 5th for my one son and then I have to turn around and somehow figure out to walk to Newport for his afternoon appointment. Look, I walk fast but I don’t walk that fast.” Toombs said.

According to the veteran, her truck was parked in the lot at her hotel in Morristown. She was staying there for the time being due to electrical issues at her home. The morning Toombs realized her Nissan Frontier was gone, she filed a police report.

“A lot of people who don’t have a lot, they have nice vehicles,” Toombs said. “But what people don’t realize is that it takes a majority of what they got coming in to cover that because I needed a reliable vehicle. I didn’t want to get some hooptie that broke down every other week.”

Toombs is uncertain if a set of keys was inside the truck at the time it was reportedly stolen, but she says it was unlocked due to the fact the locks don’t operate correctly.

“I can’t sleep,” Toombs said. “I’m frustrated because I’m worried about how I’m going to take care of my family.”

The stolen 2021 Nissan Frontier ‘Midnight Edition’ is white, with black rims and black grill. The truck has some damage on the driver’s side near the bed area and it is believed it was taken around 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

If you know anything about the vehicle, contact the Morristown Police Department at (423) 585-2710.