MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — “It was scary, I was mad,” are the words from a mother, whose son remains in the hospital with a long road to recovery ahead of him after a hit and run in Morristown.

Isar Esquivel is recovering after a hit-and-run in Morristown on July 1.

“He’s a likable person,” Leslie Esquivel, Isar’s mother, said. “He got up and went to work every day and came home late. I mean he was just a loveable person, a lot of people liked him.”

On July 1, Isar Esquivel was riding his dirt bike along Cherokee Drive in Morristown when he was hit by 64-year-old Charles Johnson at the intersection of Cherokee and West 13th North Street.

Johnson reportedly fled the scene. Since that time, he has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a revoked license and failure to stop at a stop sign, according to police reports.

Meanwhile, Isar Esquivel continues to recover from a long list of injuries.

“He wasn’t breathing for seven minutes,” Leslie Esquivel said. “He broke both arms, broke his femur, broken collarbone, his lungs collapsed and he’s got facial and head fractures. I mean he’s had like four surgeries.”

Isar Esquivel (Photo via Leslie Esquivel)

Isar Esquivel in the hospital (Photo via Leslie Esquivel)

Isar Esquivel in the hospital (Photo via Leslie Esquivel)

Isar’s mother says her son is now able to open his eyes and move his arms and legs, however, there is still a long way to go in his recovery.

The next steps for Isar Esquivel are to get neuro therapy to help his brain function. His mother has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the mounting medical costs.