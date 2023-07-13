MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A New Market man has been charged following a hit-and-run incident in Morristown that injured a person on a dirt bike, according to an affidavit report.

Charles Junior Johnson, 64, is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked license, running a stop sign and financial responsibility.

Law enforcement responded to a crash on Cherokee Drive at the intersection of West 13th North Street on July 1. In the report, the Lincoln Navigator, registered to Johnson, hit a person riding a KTM dirt bike.

Investigators believe that Johnson fled the scene after the crash. They also found that he failed to stop at the stop sign and drove on a revoked Tennessee license.

According to the report, the insurance could not be verified on the vehicle that he was operating.

The biker was “seriously injured” and taken to the UT Medical Center, the report stated.