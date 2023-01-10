MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — No children were injured when a school bus was involved in a crash in Morristown on Tuesday, police said.

The Morristown Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway at Larry Baker Drive around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Children were on the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

