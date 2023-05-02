KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are looking for a person that may have information about the shooting that killed one man and left another injured in North Morristown on Saturday, April 27.

Morristown Police Department obtained pictures of a 2005 Pontiac Vibe that was stolen from West Hamblen County on Friday, April 26. The vehicle was found abandoned shortly after the incident, according to the news release.

(Courtesy of the Morristown Police Department) (Courtesy of the Morristown Police Department) (Courtesy of the Morristown Police Department)

Surveillance video in the area captured the vehicle approaching a person walking near the Sunoco gas station on Buffalo Trail around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday. Morristown Police said the person is not a suspect, but investigators need him to come forward with any information about the vehicle and the people who were in it.

The shooting in Morristown left 26-year-old Julio Torres dead in his vehicle outside his residence at Five Point Mobile Home Park. 35-year-old Francisco Suarez was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators are asking the public to check home surveillance camera videos for any suspects and/or vehicles.

Anyone having any information about this incident is urged to contact police. Information can be reported anonymously anytime at 423-585-1833 or call Morristown Police’s dispatch center 24/7 at 423-585-2701.