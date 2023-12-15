MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, a Morristown Police Officer’s cruiser was struck by a truck that failed to move over while the cruiser was in a position to protect citizens and offers at a crash on highway 25E, according to the Morristown Police Department.

A release from the police department said the officer was in his vehicle with his emergency lights when the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A truck failed to move over and hit the rear end of the cruiser.

Morristown Police reported that the officer only suffered minor injuries, but the crash could have had “a much more tragic outcome.” Photos of the cruiser show the trunk of the cruiser crumpled in, nearly in line with the back tires of the vehicle.

A photo of the police cruiser that was struck by a truck that failed to move over on December 13, 2023. (Morristown Police Department)

A photo of the police cruiser that was struck by a truck that failed to move over on December 13, 2023. (Morristown Police Department)

The cruiser had been positioned northbound on Highway 25E to shield other officers and citizens who were at a crash site.

“Distracted driving is a danger to everyone on our roadways. It is reasonable to believe that had this officer not been protecting the scene with his vehicle, the citizens and officers at the crash site could have been seriously injured or killed,” Police Chief Roger Overhold said. “It’s not just cell phones that can take someone’s attention away from safe driving. Things such as eating, adjusting the radio or climate controls, and animals in the vehicle can cause the driver to take their attention away from the road. We are asking everyone to be aware of their driving behaviors to increase safety in our community.”

The crash is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Tennessee’s “Move Over Law” was passed in 2006 and requires motorists to move over into the adjacent lane of traffic, when safe to do so or alternatively slow down for emergency vehicles. Since then, the law has been expanded to include utility service equipment, recovery, highway maintenance, solid waste, and utility service vehicles.