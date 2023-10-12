MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man died Thursday after police said his bicycle fell into the path of an oncoming truck.

The Morristown Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Brights Pike Road around 5:30 p.m. for a crash involving a bicyclist and a pickup truck.

William Kenneth Medley, 60, was pronounced dead on the way to a local hospital.

Investigators believe that Medley was riding his bicycle eastbound on the wrong side of the road when he lost control and fell onto the roadway and into the vehicle’s path.

Deputy Chief Michelle Jones said in a release that no charges are expected against the driver of the truck. An investigation remains ongoing.