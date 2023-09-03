MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department is searching for a missing teen who was last seen at her home.

Police say Tessa Taylor, 15, was reported missing after leaving her residence Saturday night without permission. Investigators and family are concerned for her safety.

Taylor is 5-feet-tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with a pink flag, black shorts, and white tennis shoes.

Tessa Taylor (Morristown Police Department)

Anyone with information about where Taylor may be is asked to contact the Morristown Police Department immediately by calling the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

