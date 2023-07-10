KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parvovirus has been found at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society, causing the shelter to close.

On Facebook, the shelter shared that they will be fully closed on Monday, July 10, and all dog and puppy intake is paused until further notice. Starting on Tuesday, they will be accepting appointments to view dogs that are fully vaccinated and cats. The spread of the disease comes after a puppy at the shelter tested positive.

“We are absolutely devastated to announce that the puppy left tied to a tree last week has tested positive for parvo. This could not come at a worst time because of how full our shelter is. Our dogs and pups need all the good thoughts you can give them,” wrote the shelter on Facebook.

According to the shelter, they have no room for any more dogs. On Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, there were no dogs adopted and staff had to temporarily take dogs home because they had nowhere else to put them.

“The weight of knowing that without adopters no matter what we do dogs will die is something we wouldn’t wish on anyone else’s shoulders. If we can’t take dogs from the community because we are full, they get hit by cars. If we don’t have fosters and adopters the dogs in the shelter are at risk. This is a serious problem our entire community is facing and we need help,” wrote the shelter on Facebook.

The shelter is also calling for donations of bleach, rescue disinfectant (link in comments), laundry detergent and paper towels while they attempt to slow the spread of parvovirus and care for the sick dogs. To donate, click here. Those interested in fostering or volunteering at the shelter are asked to call 423-581-1494.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that impacts dogs. The association adds that unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are the most at risk. Signs of the virus include; a loss of appetite, abdominal pain and bloating, fever or low body temperature, vomiting, and severe diarrhea.