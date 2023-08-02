HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested and is facing charges, including three counts of attempted first-degree murder, after he attempted to force his way into a home with a chainsaw before setting the home on fire Wednesday morning, the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident began on August 2 in the early morning hours, according to a detective, when Brian Scott Walker, 42, tried to force his way into a home occupied by a couple and their 13-year-old son.

Walker allegedly tried to enter the home by sawing through the front door with a chainsaw. According to the sheriff’s office, when he was unsuccessful, Walker then proceeded to set the home on fire and waited outside the home with a chainsaw in hand.

Brian Scott Walker. (Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office.)

The detective said the couple and their son escaped the house through the basement door but found that the tires on their vehicles had been slashed. According to the sheriff’s office, the home was a total loss.

Before deputies arrived, Walker fled the scene on foot, the sheriff’s office said. He was later located, apprehended, and arrested a short time later.

“We’re all thankful this didn’t turn out the way Walker planned,” Sheriff Chad Mullins stated. “I’m proud of the quick actions of the HCSO Deputies and appreciative of the assistance we received from the Morristown Police Department in locating Walker, before he was able to cause more harm.

Walker was taken to the Hamblen County Jail. He is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated arson. The sheriff’s office says Walker’s bond was denied and he is awaiting trial.