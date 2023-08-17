MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A silver alert has been issued for a Morristown woman last seen on June 22.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation posted on social media sharing that a silver alert was issued for Omie “Oma” Johnson, 85, of Morristown. She was last seen on June 22 in Morristown.

Johnson is 5’2″, 140 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Omie “Oma” Johnson. (TBI)

Anyone who has seen her or has information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s five people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.