MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — After a historic fire took place in downtown Morristown on Tuesday, state officials announced a $420,000 grant to help improve fire service in Hamblen County.

The funds are being provided by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development in the form of a community development block grant, which will provide a new fire engine to the South Hamblen Volunteer Fire Department.

“I didn’t realize it was going to happen on the same day we experienced this horrible tragedy and then on the same day, be awarded a grant to go to the local fire department there,” District 11 State Representative Jeremy Faison said.

Lawmakers said that the station’s current engine lacks modern safety features and that getting a new one was a necessity.

“When you see that money, taxpayer money that the people of Tennessee have entrusted us with going to a local volunteer fire department in Morristown, that part warms your heart and I think we got it right,” Faison said.

Faison emphasized the grant’s importance because most firefighters in the state happen to be volunteers.

“Over 80 percent of our firefighters in Tennessee are volunteer firefighters, sometimes we forget that fact,” Faison said. “These are men and women that completely give themselves. They don’t get paid to do this and they are willing to run into danger voluntarily.”