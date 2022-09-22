MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane on Friday, Sept. 16. Field tests were conducted by investigators and the substances found inside the home during the search tested positive for meth, fentanyl and fluorofentanyl.

HCSO says during the search at the residence, deputies recovered the following items:

5 bags containing a crystal-like substance believed to be meth

1 bag containing a purple powder substance believed to be fentanyl

1 white rock substance believed to be fentanyl

12 clindamycin hydrocloride (legend drug)

Several digital scales; covered in blue-like residue

1 Savage 308 rifle

1 Marlin .22 cal. rifle

4 rounds of ammunition

$2,702 in cash

Details of any suspect or suspects’ arrest were not immediately available and it’s unknown if any residents were present at the time of the search.

An annual Tennessee overdose report released by the Tennessee Department of Health indicates an increase in reported opioid overdose deaths; Hamblen County was among the counties that had an increase between 2018-2019. In that same timeframe, the total drug overdose deaths in Tennessee involving opioids increased by 18%. The full report can be found here.