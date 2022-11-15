Genesis Rivera, 15, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 9. Photos: Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing girl.

Genesis Rivera, 15, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Morristown. She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. wearing tan pants and a white button-down shirt.

A description released states she is 5’3″ tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and green eyes. She has tattoos on her left arm and hand.

A social media post by the sheriff’s office said Rivera is known to sometimes wear her hair up, as depicted in a photo shared of her.

Anyone with information is asking to call 911 or the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 423-586-3781.