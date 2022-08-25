Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad respond to a fatal crash on Enka Highway on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcyclist died from a crash late Wednesday in Morristown, the third fatal traffic crash reported in the city since Aug. 13.

Police and emergency personnel responded the intersection of Enka Highway and I-81 around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the motorcycle was traveling south on Enka Highway when a semi truck passed through the intersection.

Investigators said the motorcycle was braked and skidded into the back end of the truck before it fully cleared the intersection. Brian Marcum, 52, of Bybee, was killed in the crash.

No citations or criminal charges were issued after the accident. The THP report states that Marcum was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

This marks the third fatal crash in Morristown since Aug. 13, when 18-year-old Isabel Martinez was killed in a crash on E. Morris Boulevard. Investigators are seeking a suspect an Aug. 20 crash that resulted in the death of an 18-month-old child.