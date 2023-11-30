RUSSELLVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a truck crashed into a Hamblen County elementary school.

On November 27 at 4:21 p.m., the East Hamblen Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a motor vehicle accident at Russellville Elementary School. According to initial reports, a vehicle had crashed into the building. When the first responders arrived, they found a 2013 Ford 150 truck inside the school building.

Investigators later determined that the driver suffered from “a medical episode” while traveling toward the east on East Andrew Johnson Hwy. The truck veered off the left side of the road, went up an embankment, and passed through the property of 5255 East Andrew Johnson Hwy, the National Guard Armory.

The truck then crossed the driveway of 5255 East Andrew Johnson Hwy. and continued onto the property of Russellville Elementary School. It traveled several feet before hitting another driveway and eventually crashed into the south side of the Elementary School building, finally stopping inside an unoccupied office.

The power was cut off to the affected area to ensure safety, and all individuals were evacuated to create a safe perimeter around the structure. Emergency crews remained on the scene until the vehicle was safely extracted from the building.

Russellville Elementary was closed on November 28 due to the crash. Grades 3-5 are virtually learned through Friday, Dec. 1.