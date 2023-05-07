MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been charged with the murder of a man and injuring another in North Morristown.

Morristown Police Department said 19-year-old Jonathan Ditullio, of Morristown, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Another male has been arrested with the same charges, however, he was a juvenile during the incident.

Jonathan Ditullio, 19. (Courtesy of the Morristown Police Department)

On April 29, officers responded to Five Point Mobile Home Park on Brights Pike Road after calls about gunshots in the area.

Officers found 35-year-old Francisco Suarez on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He soon went to the hospital for his injuries.

They also found 26-year-old Julio Torres who was dead in his vehicle outside of his residence.

Both men worked for the same construction company and lived at Five Point, Morristown Police said in the news release.

“We extend our sympathy to the victims of this senseless act and their families. I am proud of the work the men and women of the MPD have put in day and night since this violent crime occurred. We also greatly appreciate the assistance we have received from the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department,” Morristown Police Chief Roger Overholt said.