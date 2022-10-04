HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a house fire Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Fire Department spokesperson Danny Case.

Several fire departments responded to a house fire on Fish Hatchery Road. Case said Morristown Fire, West, South and East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Departments joined the effort to fight the flames.

Two people were reported with burn injuries. They were airlifted to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital.

Firefighters are currently on the scene trying to extinguish the fire.

According to Case, the house looks to have been built continuously of wood.