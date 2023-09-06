KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee man now faces multiple charges of assaulting officers after he reportedly fired an airsoft gun at U.S. Marshals who were attempting to serve him outstanding arrest warrants on Wednesday.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshal, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force were assisting the Tennessee Department of Corrections in serving outstanding arrest warrants when they were fired at with what was later determined to be an airsoft rifle.

Mark Sullivan, the subject of arrest warrants out of Knox County for probation violations and aggravated stalking, reportedly attempted to evade arrest after firing the realistic-looking weapon. A taser was deployed during the arrest, said David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Sullivan was charged with nine counts of assault on law enforcement officers in Hamblen County.

“The officers showed great restraint in making the arrest. The subject was armed with several airsoft pistols and rifles that look identical to real firearms. Some had the orange tips and some did not. Even with the orange tips, it is extremely difficult to make such a split-second determination if the weapon is real or not,” Jolley said. “I am amazed this did not result in an officer-involved shooting and I give tremendous credit to the officers for their amazing discernment in that situation.”

Participating in the arrest were deputy U.S. Marshals from the Knoxville U.S. Marshal’s office, and Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force officers from the Blount, Knox, and Claiborne County Sheriff’s Departments, and the Tennessee Department of Corrections.