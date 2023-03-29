KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is warning that scammers are using their phone number and identifying themselves as lieutenants on staff at HCSO. The scammers cheated one person out of $9,000, Sheriff Chad Mullins said in a release.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer called the victims from a number that appeared to be from HCSO and asked the person for payment because of “missing jury duty.”

“The caller was said to be hostile sounding and the panicked victim then purchased several gift cards in the amount of $9,000 and shared the numbers on the cards with the ruthless scammer.” Mullins said.

Mullins added that the victim realized that he had been scammed when caller continued to demand more money.

“Please take notice that at no time and for no reason will anyone from the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office call you and ask for payment due to missing a court date, jury duty or any other activity associated with law enforcement or the court system,” Mullins said. “If you receive such a call asking for money from any law enforcement agency immediately hang up… These calls are not legitimate calls and this is not how my office or any law enforcement office conducts business.”

Morristown Police Department is investigating the case of the stolen $9,000, the sheriff’s office said in the release.