MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville were reportedly sustaining floodwaters.

Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and Hamblen counties until 12:45 p.m. EDT on Friday – with localized flooding possible.

The National Weather Service in Morristown reports that they had checked with Hamblen County officials had there have been no reports of evacuations or water coming into houses; the main issues have been numerous impassable roads with some cars reportedly stalled in the floodwaters.

The City of Morristown shared in a social media post on Friday the closure of one road as of 9:30 a.m. – Sulphur Springs Road from SR 160 to Gateway Service Park. Morristown city officials also said that as far as they knew, Barkley Landing Road was still open. South Cumberland, which leads up to Barkley Landing, was down to one lane in each direction, but was not completely closed.

According to the WATE 6 Storm Team, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued until 12 p.m. Friday EDT for Hamblen County. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is resulting in flash flooding concerns. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways.

“We have received reports of some roads barricaded. Please take it slow this morning and remember to turn around, don’t drown!” WATE 6 Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere tweeted.

