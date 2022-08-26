MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — After a motorcyclist crashed into the back of a semi-truck late Wednesday, the community has come together after learning it was Brian Marcum, a teacher at Morristown-West.

However, to Rebecca Marcum, Brian’s wife, he was more than that.

“We’ve been together almost 30 years,” Rebecca said. “October would’ve been our 30th dating anniversary and April would have been our 30th wedding anniversary. We grew up together really, and that made him my best friend,” she said.

As Brian had a love for his family, he also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Above all, he was also a freshman history teacher at Morristown-West.

“He always called that his dream job,” Rebecca said.

The Hamblen County Superintendent, Arnold Bunch released this statement:



Brian was a valuable member of our team and we are deeply saddened by his passing. He positively impacted every student and faculty member he encountered. Our thoughts, prayers and support are focused on the Marcum Family and our students and faculty as they go through this time of mourning.

“He absolutely loved getting to know those kids and hearing their stories and his goal ultimately was just to make history fun,” Rebecca said.



It’s with that mindset and much more that the students and anyone else he came across appreciated him for. Now those that knew Brian well are grieving his loss.

“People are coming out of the woodwork because they’re just so shocked and they do care. It has an impact on them,” Rebecca said.

As for Rebecca, losing her best friend will take time to adjust.

“Once Tuesday happens and the burial is completed, everybody else’s life continues,” she said. “My life will be on hold, and it will be different, and I will learn to navigate that, but it will be different.”

After a loss that has affected the community, Rebecca hopes everyone will remember the importance of spending time with the ones you love and embracing every moment.

“We lived our lives doing the fun things and the things we wanted to do, and I have no regrets for that. Just don’t take a minute for granted,” she said.

Morristown-West is allowing Rebecca to paint Brian’s parking spot Saturday at the school to keep his memory alive.