HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Students in Hamblen County will now receive free breakfast and lunch for the remainder of the school year.

The county is now part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Hamblen County has seen an increase in direct certified students, which are identified by Local Education Agencies (LEAs) as members of households receiving assistance under the assistance programs (SNAP, TANF, or FDPIR) as eligible for free benefits.

The two free meals per day are available for all Hamblen County students with no paperwork needed.

For moms like Amy Hale, feeding her kids while they’re at school is now one less thing she has to worry about.

“My children qualified for reduced lunch this year, so they were paying a reduced rate but with everyone getting free lunch, now we don’t have to pay anything,” she said. “So that’s a little bit more money I can spend at the grocery store.”

Paying for school lunches is just one of many costs she and other families have faced over the last year.

“What I’d really love to see is, all kids get free and reduced regardless of our status, like they did during COVID, because last year was the first year they had to pay for lunch in two years and a lot of kids and families were caught off guard by that,” Hale said.

Hamblen County Schools Superintendent Arnold Bunch said they applied for the program after determining that many families in the area would benefit from it.

“A comment that I always make is, you can’t educate students if they’re hungry. You’ve got to make sure you’re feeding them because they’re not going to learn,” he said.

Though a win for those in need, the county’s eligibility for the program also brings to light how many families in the area are struggling.

“I would love for no one to have to have any of those services, that would be fantastic for everyone in this community, our county and for the state, the reality of it is, we do have families in need, this is the best way we think we can serve these families,” Bunch said.

For Hale, she hopes free school meals will become the norm.

“I would love to see the state of Tennessee pick up that law they had considered last year, where all of the students in Tennessee would receive free lunch, it wouldn’t cost that much in the long run, and it would be very beneficial to students across the state,” Hale said.

The program begins Thurs., Jan. 4th, but does not wipe our existing lunch debt. The program will be in place for the remainder of the school year, and Bunch said they will reevaluate it in April. If reapproved, the program will be in place for five years.