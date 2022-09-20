MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Hamblen County officers and a nurse received recognition for their efforts to save the life of an inmate who was overdosing at Hamblen County Jail according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, September 10, a female inmate in the jail was found unresponsive and without a pulse after she ingested contraband that had been smuggled into the jail, according to the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, staff took immediate action, administering Narcan and then performing CPR. The inmate was then taken to the hospital and released later that day.

Chief Deputy Bob Ellis explained that the Narcan would likely have been useless if they had not performed CPR.

The officers responsible for saving the inmate’s life are Officers Angela Hodge and Cassie Bell and Nurse Brandy Cline. Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain was on hand for the presentation of Letters of Commendation for the officers and nurse.

Pictured from left: Nurse Brandy Klein and Chief Deputy, Bob Ellis; Officer Cassie Bell and Mayor Bill Brittain; Officer Angela Hodge and Sheriff Chad Mullins. (Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office)

“Their dedication to their job and the people they oversee is exemplary.” Mayor Brittain said.

“I’ve watched the video footage of the incident and I’m proud of how quickly and proficiently they handled what could have been a disastrous situation. Not only did their training pay-off, but their natural instincts to save someone’s live also kicked-in.” Hamblen County Sheriff Chad Mullins added.

According to Sheriff Mullins, contraband being introduced to the jail is not a new issue, and it is one of the issues at the top of the Sheriff’s list to be corrected. The sheriff said that those caught introducing contraband into the jail will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.

Currently, jail staff is in training to use a body scanner that was recently purchased by the county to deter the introduction of illegal items into the jail.