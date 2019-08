A masked porch pirate in East Tennessee is probably disappointed.

They got away with two boxes in Hamblen county filled with potato chips.

The man can be seen on doorbell video running up and taking two large boxes that had been delivered to the home.

WE NEED YOUR HELP!If you have any information on the individual in this video please contact the Hamblen County Sheriff's Department at 423-586-3781 Posted by Hamblen County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 15, 2019

Now deputies are looking the thief and that getaway car in the background. If you have any information on this theft. You’re asked to give the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office a call at 423-586-3781.