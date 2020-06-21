Hamblen County Sheriff: Boat Dock at Cherokee Park heavily damaged after storms, water rescue underway

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnigan says a boat dock at Cherokee Park was heavily damaged when the storms hit and people are being rescued out of Cherokee lake.

At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries or how many people fell into the lake.

Sheriff Jarnigan also says several trees are down in Hamblen County.

According to Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere, wind gusts of 60-70 mph were seen with the Severe Thunderstorm in Hamblen county earlier this afternoon.

This is a developing story, stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more information as it becomes available.