Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office searching for man missing since late 2018

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen in late 2018.

42-year-old Charles Bradford Carpenter was last seen, according to the family, between November and December of 2018. He is known to move around staying with different people and would usually stay in contact with his mother.

He stands 5’11” tall, 220 pounds, brown eyes and gray hair.

If anyone has any contact or information on Charles Bradford Carpenter (Brad), please contact one of the following: Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 423-586-3781 or Tennessee Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-TBI-FIND.