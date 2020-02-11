SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee sheriff’s deputy is facing accusations of theft.
Hancock County Deputy Dusty Lamb turned himself in yesterday afternoon to The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
An investigation into lamb starting last year. It found he stole several appliances along with other items from the Cumberland View Apartment Complex in Sneedville.
His bond is set at $15,000.
- Hancock County deputy accused of stealing appliances from apartment complex
- South Knoxville’s Ancient Lore Village site to be redeveloped into event venue
- Grand jury indicts Mount Carmel mayor accused of stealing $300K from grandmother
- Union Co. Schools closed early Monday to ‘err on the side of safety’
- Claiborne County residents continue to struggle with flooding in hollers