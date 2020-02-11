Closings
Hancock County deputy accused of stealing appliances from apartment complex

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee sheriff’s deputy is facing accusations of theft.

Hancock County Deputy Dusty Lamb turned himself in yesterday afternoon to The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

An investigation into lamb starting last year. It found he stole several appliances along with other items from the Cumberland View Apartment Complex in Sneedville.

His bond is set at $15,000.

